Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 458,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

