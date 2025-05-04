Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,262 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 365,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2,934.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 169,555 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLDN. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WLDN opened at $39.67 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $575.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Willdan Group

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.