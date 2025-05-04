Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $888.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

