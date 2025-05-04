Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,552 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,264,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,269,000 after buying an additional 599,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,897,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $370,461,000 after purchasing an additional 356,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $262,618,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.64 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

