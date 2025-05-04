Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,864 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,659 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after buying an additional 8,254,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,636,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

