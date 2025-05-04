Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,957 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

