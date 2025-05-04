Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 731 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $58.13 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $427.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.