Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 650,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 398,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 262.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MasterBrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBC. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterBrand Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE MBC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.