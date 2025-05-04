Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $427,638.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,649.85. This trade represents a 13.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

