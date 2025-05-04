Evercore ISI Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $309.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $297.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $349.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

Public Storage stock opened at $300.14 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 6,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Public Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 715,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

