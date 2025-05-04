Evercore ISI Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $92.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,831.18. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $337,941. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

