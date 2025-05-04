Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $331.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PWR opened at $321.04 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.93 and its 200 day moving average is $300.27.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.