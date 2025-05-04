Evercore ISI Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $7.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 216,288 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

