F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in F5 by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,393,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $164.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.33.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

About F5

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.