Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 170.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $38,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,751,316. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $251.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 16.50%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.