First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,128 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,540,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

