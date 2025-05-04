First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 119,337 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Stellantis by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stellantis by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.4 %

STLA opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.5032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%. Stellantis’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.