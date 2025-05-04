First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 73,989 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.24 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.