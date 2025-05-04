First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 106,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GameStop by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GameStop by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,875.81. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,740,948. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
GME stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.62 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
