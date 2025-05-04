First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HY. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $712.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

