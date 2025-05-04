First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

