First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 954,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of MRC Global worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MRC Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Price Performance

MRC Global stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.67. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

