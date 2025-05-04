First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.59 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

