First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9,171.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 4,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,818,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,750 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.14%.

In other news, COO Mark Romaine sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $118,661.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,063.88. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

