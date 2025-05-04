First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $35.45 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.