First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 807.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TOWN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TOWN opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. TowneBank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

