First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 474.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $225.68 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.84 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.16. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.