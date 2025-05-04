First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.05 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 55,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $101,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,629.77. This trade represents a 14.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.60. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.