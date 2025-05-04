First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.35 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 527,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 192,765 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,208,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 105,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.