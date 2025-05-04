First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 337.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $312.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $248.09 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

