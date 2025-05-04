First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.39 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,024 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 306.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

