First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 702.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,969 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Astrana Health worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $13,383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASTH. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

View Our Latest Report on ASTH

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.