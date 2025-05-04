First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Adeia were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADEA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Adeia by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADEA opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

