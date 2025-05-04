First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.43 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 819.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Report on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.