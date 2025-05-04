First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.44 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

