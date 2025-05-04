First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.53 Million Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of First Busey worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,122,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 189,115 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

First Busey Stock Up 2.8 %

BUSE opened at $21.69 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

