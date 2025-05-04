First Trust Advisors LP Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.21 per share, with a total value of $110,315.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,457.90. This represents a 39.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,575.80. This represents a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upgraded NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

