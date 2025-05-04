First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 170,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $450.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,467.88. This represents a 23.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,819 shares of company stock valued at $473,064. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

