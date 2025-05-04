First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.02 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

