First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.44 Million in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WLY opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.