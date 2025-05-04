First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.45 Million in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of ScanSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in ScanSource by 97.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $809.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $75,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,880. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,994 shares of company stock worth $731,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

