First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,957,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 598.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,923,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,953,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AUB opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

