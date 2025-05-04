First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 11,434 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Knowles worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 340.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Knowles by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 410,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on KN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

