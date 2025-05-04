First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 50,390 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 416,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 354,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,153,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,302,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $4,145,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.83. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

