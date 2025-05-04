First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Nuvalent worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,249,000 after acquiring an additional 366,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,236,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 641,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,239,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 368,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,814,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.43. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,861,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,334.28. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $6,185,150 in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.