First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMPH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,450,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,231 shares of company stock worth $142,752. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

