First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,307 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $2,309,227.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,160,013.04. This represents a 11.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

