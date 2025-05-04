First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,604 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,626 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 1,204,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 893,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 542,718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of EOSE opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.17. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

