First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,959 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX opened at $25.84 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,129.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $500,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,033.75. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,477 shares of company stock valued at $770,589 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

