First Trust Advisors LP Sells 59,584 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

CTRE stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 145.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

